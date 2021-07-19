DeSantis heading to Disney Wilderness Preserve in Poinciana

Following a trip to the Texas border, Florida’s governor will be visiting a wildlife preserve in Poinciana on Monday.

According to a news release, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference at the Disney Wilderness Preserve, along with Shawn Hamilton, the interim secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection. No information was provided on the topic of discussion.

The preserve is 11,500 acres is home to over a thousand plant and animal species. It also contains 3,500 acres of restored wetlands and is described as an "essential part of the Everglades ecosystem."

Over the weekend, DeSantis joined Texas Governor Greg Abbot for a border security briefing. Prior to the visit, DeSantis deployed state law enforcement officers to Texas to assist in border security efforts.