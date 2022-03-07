DeSantis making appearance at Florida Strawberry Festival Monday

Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would make a trip to Hillsborough County Monday to attend one of the state's most popular events – the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The governor was scheduled to make remarks around 3:45 p.m.

Earlier Monday, the governor and his new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, held a roundtable discussion in South Florida where Ladapo said the Florida Department of Health will soon recommend that healthy children should not get the coronavirus vaccine, contradicting CDC guidelines.

READ MORE: Florida Department of Health says healthy children should not get COVID vaccine, opposing CDC recommendation

It was unclear what topics DeSantis planned to speak about at the Strawberry Festival.

MORE: Bill proclaiming strawberry shortcake as Florida's official state dessert heads to governor's desk

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.