DeSantis making appearance at Florida Strawberry Festival Monday

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would make a trip to Hillsborough County Monday to attend one of the state's most popular events – the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The governor was scheduled to make remarks around 3:45 p.m.

Earlier Monday, the governor and his new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, held a roundtable discussion in South Florida where Ladapo said the Florida Department of Health will soon recommend that healthy children should not get the coronavirus vaccine, contradicting CDC guidelines.

It was unclear what topics DeSantis planned to speak about at the Strawberry Festival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.