2022 Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off to celebrate the berry and its farmers
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially back.
As always, you'll find plenty of strawberry shortcakes and rides. This year, you can attend concerts as well. Last year, the organizers canceled the headline entertainment due to the pandemic.
This year's big acts include Nelly, the Beach Boys, Boyz 2 Men, Jake Owen and Sam Hunt – that's just a few of them.
READ: Strawberry shortcake could soon become part of Florida law
The lineup is as follows:
March 3, 2022
- Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 am
- The Oak Ridge Boys @ 3:30 pm
- Lady A @ 7:30 pm
March 4, 2022
- The Beach Boys @ 3:30 pm
- Boyz II Men @ 7:30 pm
March 5, 2022
- Home Free @ 3:30 pm
- Lauren Daigle @ 7:30 pm
March 6, 2022
- Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss @ 3:30 pm
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle @ 7:30 pm
March 7, 2022
- John Anderson @ 3:30 pm
- Kenzie Wheeler @ 7:30 pm
March 8, 2022
- Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson @ 3:30 pm
- Zach Williams @ 7:30 pm
March 9, 2022
- Lee Greenwood @ 3:30 pm
- Jake Owen @ 7:30 pm
March 10, 2022
- The Lettermen @ 10:30 am
- The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters @ 3:30 pm
- TESLA @ 7:30 pm
March 11, 2022
- Gene Watson @ 3:30 pm
- Cole Swindell @ 7:30 pm
March 12, 2022
- Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots @ 3:30 pm
- Nelly @ 7:30 pm
March 13, 2022
- The Bellamy Brothers @ 3:30 pm
- Sam Hunt @ 7:30 pm
The 11-day event brings in tens of thousands of people. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children between ages 6 and 12. Concert tickets will cost between $20 and $55. The festival goes on through March 13.
LINK: For more information on the festival, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.