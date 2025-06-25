DeSantis reveals plans for second ICE detention center in Florida

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a potential second ICE detention facility at Camp Blanding in North Florida. The proposal comes on the heels of another ICE facility already under construction near the Everglades. Immigration advocates call the plan "dehumanizing" while DeSantis argues it’s necessary to relieve pressure on local jails.



Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed for the first time on Wednesday that his administration is working on plans for a new ICE detention center at Camp Blanding—Florida’s National Guard training headquarters located southwest of Jacksonville.

What we know:

The announcement follows the launch of construction for another ICE facility near the Everglades.

Speaking at the University of South Florida during a bill-signing event, the governor said the facility would help ease overcrowding in jails and support local law enforcement efforts.

The other side:

Immigration advocacy organizations are pushing back against the plan.

Maria Asuncion Bilbao of the American Friends Service Committee told the Associated Press the proposals are part of a "theatricalization of cruelty," expressing deep concern about what she described as increasing dehumanization of migrants.

What we don't know:

The Camp Blanding facility has not yet received official approval.

A timeline for construction or potential opening has not been announced.

What they're saying:

"We’ll probably also do something similar up at Camp Blanding... We have some capacity there," DeSantis said.

The governor added, "It’ll be a force multiplier... helping DHS and our state and local law enforcement."

"We can’t have every illegal housed in our jails because we actually have non-illegals who need to be housed there when they commit crimes too," DeSantis stated.

"What’s happening is very concerning... It’s like a theatricalization of cruelty," said Maria Asuncion Bilbao, American Friends Service Committee

What's next:

DeSantis says if the Camp Blanding site is approved, the facility would be fully funded by the federal government. There’s no word yet on when a decision will be made.

The Source: This story is based on remarks made by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a public appearance at USF, along with additional reporting from the Associated Press.

