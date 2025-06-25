DeSantis reveals plans for second ICE detention center in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed for the first time on Wednesday that his administration is working on plans for a new ICE detention center at Camp Blanding—Florida’s National Guard training headquarters located southwest of Jacksonville.
What we know:
The announcement follows the launch of construction for another ICE facility near the Everglades.
RELATED: Florida fast-tracks ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center in the Everglades
Speaking at the University of South Florida during a bill-signing event, the governor said the facility would help ease overcrowding in jails and support local law enforcement efforts.
The other side:
Immigration advocacy organizations are pushing back against the plan.
Maria Asuncion Bilbao of the American Friends Service Committee told the Associated Press the proposals are part of a "theatricalization of cruelty," expressing deep concern about what she described as increasing dehumanization of migrants.
What we don't know:
The Camp Blanding facility has not yet received official approval.
A timeline for construction or potential opening has not been announced.
What they're saying:
"We’ll probably also do something similar up at Camp Blanding... We have some capacity there," DeSantis said.
The governor added, "It’ll be a force multiplier... helping DHS and our state and local law enforcement."
"We can’t have every illegal housed in our jails because we actually have non-illegals who need to be housed there when they commit crimes too," DeSantis stated.
"What’s happening is very concerning... It’s like a theatricalization of cruelty," said Maria Asuncion Bilbao, American Friends Service Committee
What's next:
DeSantis says if the Camp Blanding site is approved, the facility would be fully funded by the federal government. There’s no word yet on when a decision will be made.
The Source: This story is based on remarks made by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a public appearance at USF, along with additional reporting from the Associated Press.
