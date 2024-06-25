DeSantis signs bill banning intentional releases of balloons in Florida

Governor DeSantis signed three bills into law on Monday, including one banning the intentional releasing of balloons for things like gender reveals in Florida.

CS/HB 321 prohibits Floridians from purposefully letting go of balloons, and those who do would face a fine for littering.

Balloons are often released for events like weddings or memorials, and there's a growing trend of seeing them at gender reveal events, but environmental groups say they can have deadly consequences on marine life.

"Balloons take years to break down and often end up in waterways or the ocean, where they can be swallowed by marine animals," the bill's summary analysis reads.

Those who do take part in or organize a balloon release will face a $150 fine for littering under the new law. Fifty dollars of that $150 would go towards the Solid Waste Management Trust Fund grant program.

Floridians under the age of 6 are exempt from the law.

It will go into effect on July 1.