Florida lawmakers pass bill banning intentional release of balloons

The Florida Legislature passed a bill banning balloon releases often seen at weddings or even gender reveals, and it now heads to the governor's desk.

On Tuesday, the Florida Senate passed HB 321, which would make the intentional release of balloons illegal and classify it as a noncriminal littering infraction.

READ: Florida House approves revamped social media crackdown bill, heads to governor's desk for 2nd time

The bill cites the wildlife and environmental danger stemming from this ‘balloon litter’ as a factor leading to the bill's need.

"Balloons take years to break down and often end up in waterways or the ocean, where they can be swallowed by marine animals," the bill's summary analysis reads.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Under the bill, anyone who takes part in or organizes a balloon release would face a $150 fine for littering. Of that $150, $50 of that fee would be deposited to the Solid Waste Management Trust Fund grant program.

Children six years old and under are exempted from the rule. The bill now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk.