DeSantis signs off on bill designating Florida's A1A as Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Thursday naming sections of State Road A1A on the East Coast after Jimmy Buffett.

HB 91 designates several portions of S.R. A1A as ‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’ in the Sunshine State, effective immediately.

The bill, which passed unanimously through both the Florida House and Senate, applies to sections of the highway connecting beaches on the Atlantic coast.

The newly renamed highway will run through Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Duval, and Nassau Counties.

It also carries a provision for the Department of Transportation to erect suitable markers carrying the new name of the highway.

DeSantis also signed three other bills into law on Thursday, including one creating a new ‘Margaritaville’ specialty license plate in Florida.