DeSoto County plane crash: Two people safely extracted after wreck
ARCADIA, Fla. - Two people survived after emergency crews pulled them from a small plane that crashed at a rural DeSoto County intersection Thursday.
DeSoto County plane crash
What we know:
First responders rushed to the scene near SE County Road 760A and SE County Road 763 following reports of a downed aircraft.
Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrived alongside DeSoto County Fire Rescue crews, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency personnel safely extracted both individuals who were on board the small plane.
Aviation crash investigation
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released the cause of the crash, citing an open and active investigation. Officials have also notified the Federal Aviation Administration.
Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the emergency response and confirmed the notification of federal investigators.