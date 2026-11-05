DeSoto County plane crash: Two people safely extracted after wreck

article

The Brief A small plane crash in DeSoto County left two people trapped before emergency crews pulled them from the wreckage Thursday. First responders safely removed both occupants near the rural intersection of SE County Road 760A and SE County Road 763. FAA authorities were alerted as local deputies launched an active investigation into what triggered the wreck.



Two people survived after emergency crews pulled them from a small plane that crashed at a rural DeSoto County intersection Thursday.

DeSoto County plane crash

What we know:

First responders rushed to the scene near SE County Road 760A and SE County Road 763 following reports of a downed aircraft.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrived alongside DeSoto County Fire Rescue crews, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency personnel safely extracted both individuals who were on board the small plane.

Aviation crash investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the cause of the crash, citing an open and active investigation. Officials have also notified the Federal Aviation Administration.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.