Despite rain, Trump supporters turn out for Sarasota rally

Thousands of people gathered at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds on Saturday for "45 Fest," a political rally featuring former president Donald Trump.

The rain didn’t turn people away from seeing the former president, who spoke for about an hour.

Trump touched on a lot of hot-button issues like immigration, trans youth in sports, foreign diplomacy, and the 2020 election.

He also talked about the ways he thinks the Biden administration is failing.

"Free speech is under assault like never before, religious liberty is being crushed...nobody took care of religious liberty like we did," Trump said. "Dissenters are being persecuted, our streets are being overtaken by vicious thugs and bloodthirsty criminals -- Democrat cities. Our border is being erased before our very eyes. It was never stronger than the border we created, just a few months ago."

In true Fourth of July form, the rally ended with a fireworks display.