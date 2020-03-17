Detwiler's Farm Market designates elderly, disabled shopping hours

article

For those at a higher risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, a simple trip to the grocery store could put their lives in danger. That's why Detwiler's Farm Markets decided to change the way they do business during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, Detwiler's said anyone who is 65 or older or is disabled will have the stores to themselves from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday, until further notice.

Detwiler's, which has three locations in Sarasota, one in Venice, and one in Palmetto, asked other patrons to please "respect this measure and plan their shopping trips after 8 a.m."

"We continue to pray for peace and everyone's safety," the Detwiler's family wrote on Facebook.

For more information and locations, visit https://www.detwilermarket.com/.