Diaper donations needed as shoppers hoard supplies during pandemic

On a normal day, this Pinellas County organization helps distribute diapers and other baby items to those who need it most, but in the last two weeks, the need has skyrocketed.

The community has come together to make sure no family goes without the necessities.

It’s not just toilet paper, hand sanitizer and paper towels in high demand. Coronavirus panic buying has depleted diaper stocks at many stores.

In Pinellas Park, the Diaper Bank Baby-Cycle serves those who can’t afford to buy them. But co-owner Tori Jasuwan says, in the last two weeks, the need has become even greater

“Many people who were doing OK. They were living paycheck to paycheck and they’re pretty self-sufficient, have hit very hard times now, because they’ve lost their main source of income, so they are now struggling to make the decision, should I buy diapers should I buy wipes, or should I pay my rent or utilities?” Jasuwan asked.

And it’s not just diapers their families need.

“Something else we’re seeing that we haven’t seen in the past is a really large need for personal care products – from soaps, to shampoos and conditioners, and toilet paper, and paper towels,” Jasuwan said.

Their largest need remains diapers, sizes four and up, but as Easter approaches, Jasuwan says they’re also doing an Easter drive.

Advertisement

“We have a need for 445 Easter baskets, and we’ve probably hit about 25% of that now,” Jasuwan explained.

She says donating just a dollar or even a bag of Easter eggs could make all the difference for one family.

“You are touching those who are hit so hard financially by this virus, and you’re making a difference in our community by donating,” she added.

To donate or find out more, visit https://babycyclefl.org/