Didn't get your stimulus check? IRS launches tracking tool

More than 80 million Americans are expected to see a stimulus payment of $1,200 or more in their bank accounts Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department.

If you anxiously checked your account and didn't see any extra money in there, be sure to check throughout the day.

Otherwise, the IRS has launched a tracking tool to allow taxpayers a way to see when their stimulus money will arrive and confirm how they want to be paid.

The 'Get Your Payment' webpage has been activated. To track your payment, you'll need to enter some tax information. The page will then tell you if you need to enter your bank account information to get the money directly deposited into your account.

If you would prefer to receive a check or cannot provide the information asked, a check will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file.

Some customers on Wednesday reported seeing a 'payment status not available' message. Check back as the system may be experiencing heavy traffic throughout the week.

You can track your stimulus check on the 'Get Your Payment' site HERE.

