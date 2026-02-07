Dover hit-and-run on MLK Boulevard leaves pedestrian critically injured: FHP

article

A 33-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Dover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say a Guatemalan man was walking near the intersection of Pettie Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the man tried to cross the road when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound on MLK Boulevard, according to FHP.

The driver left the scene following the crash, FHP said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators found vehicle debris at the scene. They believe the suspect vehicle is likely a red 2017–2019 Ford F-250 or F-350 pickup truck.

Troopers say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.