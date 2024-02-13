Polk deputies: Diesel spill reported after crash with injuries on SR-60

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says injuries were reported in a crash involving a tanker and car.

Officials say deputies are at the scene at SR 60 W at Turner Road in Willow Oak, which is near the Mulberry area.

According to deputies, the tanker was on its side with a diesel spill. The sheriff's office says occupants of the car were injured, but there were no fatalities.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.