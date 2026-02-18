Wauchula homicide suspect behind bars after 18-year-old found dead in home: Police

article

The Brief A man was arrested for second-degree murder in Wauchula after officers said an 18-year-old was killed Wednesday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to a home along Green Street in Wauchula just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a "possible deceased individual." According to WPD, the victim, 18-year-old Destiny Chambers, was pronounced dead at the scene.



A man was arrested for second-degree murder in Wauchula after officers said an 18-year-old was killed Wednesday morning.

Joshua Gonzalez, 31, is now behind bars at the Hardee County Jail, where he is awaiting his first court appearance, according to the Wauchula Police Department.

READ: Nancy Guthrie: 'Biological evidence' found at her Catalina Foothills home

What we know:

Officers said they were dispatched to a home along Green Street in Wauchula just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a "possible deceased individual." Wauchula police and Hardee County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene shortly after that.

That's when police said they found the resident, Gonzalez, who contacted 911 from the home. According to WPD, Gonzalez called out to officers who went inside and found him with the victim, 18-year-old Destiny Chambers, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department began investigating the 18-year-old's death. Based on their evidence, police said they arrested Gonzalez for second-degree murder.

MORE: Denise Amber Lee’s husband continues legacy with convicted killer’s death set for next month

Investigators said they determined this was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how Chambers died or what led up to the homicide. They also did not say how they were able to identify Gonzalez as the suspect.