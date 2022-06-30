Digging to resume at Largo construction site following decades-old cold case tip

Pinellas County investigators are continuing to dig for answers in a mother's disappearance after they received a tip in a nearly 40-year-old cold case.

It's been 39 years since Retha Hiers went missing and now the Largo mother's case may have another lead. This week, detectives began digging up land on a vacant lot in Largo, looking for possible remains. Thursday, they will resume the excavation at 1201 Gooden Crossing,

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday they are following up on the cold case from 1982, regarding the disappearance of Hiers. Investigators said the suspect in the case, 60-year-old Cleveland Hill, is deceased.

The agency had previously said the excavation was related to cold cases regarding three missing persons cases from the 1970s and 1980s, including Hiers, but later clarified that the investigation only involved Hiers' case.

Hiers daughter, Dana, told FOX 13 that deputies received an anonymous tip about a body in the area. She said her family does not know what happened to Retha, but they do know she was in a relationship with Hill, who died in 2018.

She said she still remembers her mother's smile and her love.

"The day that she disappeared she was wearing a lime green dress, zipper up the front, two pockets in the front, and wearing bedroom slippers," Dana recalled. "I can just remember her waving bye, telling us that she loved us. It was the last time I saw her."

The property where the excavation is taking place was the site of a new home being built by Habitat for Humanity. But now, that's on hold for the investigation.