Expand / Collapse search

Dirt bike driver killed in early morning Pasco County crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 12, 2024 8:44am EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

HOLIDAY, Fla. - A dirt bike driver died in a crash early Thursday morning in Pasco County, according to authorities. 

Image 1 of 3

 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday, a 26-year-old Holiday man riding an E-ride Pro motorcycle crashed. 

READ: Good Day Tampa Bay celebrates 30 years on the air: Looking back over the years

FHP reported he was driving northbound on the west shoulder of US Alt 19, south of Manton Lane. He struck a ditch and died from his injuries at the crash. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: