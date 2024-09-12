Dirt bike driver killed in early morning Pasco County crash
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A dirt bike driver died in a crash early Thursday morning in Pasco County, according to authorities.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday, a 26-year-old Holiday man riding an E-ride Pro motorcycle crashed.
FHP reported he was driving northbound on the west shoulder of US Alt 19, south of Manton Lane. He struck a ditch and died from his injuries at the crash.
