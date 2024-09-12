Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Tampa Bay celebrates 30 years on the air: Looking back over the years

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 12, 2024 7:35am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Good Day Tampa Bay celebrates 30 years on air

Good Day Tampa Bay celebrated a special anniversary on Thursday, and Russell Rhodes looked back on the show's - and his - early years with FOX 13.

TAMPA, Fla. - Thirty years ago, on Thursday, Good Day Tampa Bay first went on the air. 

Everything looked a bit different, with far more dated technology, of course, and some different fashion styles, but two familiar faces - FOX 13's Russell Rhodes and Paul Dellegatto were there!

Image 1 of 2

 

Russell was fresh off of joining FOX 13 fresh out of Minnesota, and Paul was - believe it or not - Good Day's go-to weather guy.

Paul Dellegatto on Good Day to celebrate 30 years

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto joined Good Day on Thursday to talk with Russell Rhodes and celebrate 30 years on the air. He also brought a special guest, Brody!

And while the weather and traffic congestion on our bridges haven't changed too much, the technology sure has. 

"Some faces are a few years older, and we've welcomed new faces over the years, but Good Day remains the heart and soul of Tampa Bay mornings," Rhodes said.

At the time that Good Day first went on the air, the station was switching over from CBS to FOX 13. In its first years, it was only on from 8 to 9 a.m. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Russell said he had only been with FOX 13 for a week when Good Day first went on the air.

Behind-the-scenes: celebrating 30 years of Good Day

Good Day Tampa Bay celebrated 30 years on the air on Thursday, and Charley took us behind the scenes, talking with some of the people who make it all possible.

We're grateful to all of the viewers and people who made Good Day possible along the way and look forward to more great years to come being your voice for Tampa Bay mornings. 

Good Day 2024 team