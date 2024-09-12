Good Day Tampa Bay celebrates 30 years on the air: Looking back over the years

Thirty years ago, on Thursday, Good Day Tampa Bay first went on the air.

Everything looked a bit different, with far more dated technology, of course, and some different fashion styles, but two familiar faces - FOX 13's Russell Rhodes and Paul Dellegatto were there!

Russell was fresh off of joining FOX 13 fresh out of Minnesota, and Paul was - believe it or not - Good Day's go-to weather guy.

And while the weather and traffic congestion on our bridges haven't changed too much, the technology sure has.

"Some faces are a few years older, and we've welcomed new faces over the years, but Good Day remains the heart and soul of Tampa Bay mornings," Rhodes said.

At the time that Good Day first went on the air, the station was switching over from CBS to FOX 13. In its first years, it was only on from 8 to 9 a.m.

Russell said he had only been with FOX 13 for a week when Good Day first went on the air.

We're grateful to all of the viewers and people who made Good Day possible along the way and look forward to more great years to come being your voice for Tampa Bay mornings.