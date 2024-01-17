Discount grocery app 'Martie' seeks to save customers money while preventing food waste

article

Deja-Denice Sherrod is a young professional who is looking to save where she can.

She has found a way to cut back on the costs of non-perishable food items and other products by using an app called Martie.

"So basically, Martie is an online delivery grocery store that collects surplus items from other retailers and sells it at a fraction of the cost. So, customers are able to scroll, look through categories and buy all types of nonperishable pantry items for a lot cheaper than what they would normally be able to," explained Sherrod.

Louise Fritjofsson is the CEO and Co-Founder of Martie.

"We buy everything that is excess or overstock, and we sell it to consumers at 40 to 70% off. Everything in our store is within code. So, nothing is past before date. There's nothing wrong with the products. There's just a lot of excess inventory in our systems. So, we save all that from not going to landfill and offer it to consumers at this huge discount," said Fritjofsson.

READ: Costco said to be testing out membership card scanners at entrances

The site shows customers how much they've kept in their wallet over the course of their deliveries.

"I've saved over $400 just by shopping with Martie," said Sherrod.

"So, on average, you save about $54 on any one time you come and shop with us. Our users that have stayed with us for about a year and can shop with us often, the average saving is $600 a year," explained Fritjofsson.

Fritjofsson said Martie is offering a solution in times of inflation and food insecurity.

READ: Walmart unveils AI, drone expansion plans to improve shopping experience

"How do we just build better systems to get to these people that need more affordable foods? And on the flipside, there's also time now where the consumer is ready to really think about sustainability issues such as food waste. So just by buying cheaper groceries, you're actually doing the environment a huge effort and benefit from saving food from going to a landfill," shared Fritjofsson.

And Sherrod said that's another plus.

"It's really beneficial to me that I can eat quality foods because that's something that I value a lot and be able to save money," said Sherrod.

For more information about Martie, click here.