Walt Disney World is bringing back this guest-favorite ticket perk

The way you visit Walt Disney World will change in 2024!

Starting Jan. 9, 2024, Annual Passholders or ticketholders with Park Hopper benefits will be allowed to visit another theme park at any time of the day with the return of All-Day Park Hopper Access, according to Disney Parks. As long as you visit within park hours and the park isn't full, you'll be able to enter another Walt Disney Theme park on your visit.

"Start your morning watching the sun rise over the savannah at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, then head on over to EPCOT to lunch around the world," Disney Parks said in a press release.

To take advantage of the park-hopper perk, Annual Passholders need to make a theme park reservation for the first park they plan to visit and also enter that park before going to another. Or, with the addition of "good-to-go" days, Annual Passholders can enter a theme park without a reservation before visiting another park.

Annual Passholders can also enter any park after 2 p.m. before visiting another park, but that excludes Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays and any other blockout dates.

What are "good-to-go" days, you ask?

Disney Parks announced Monday that Annual Passholders can get a little more spontaneous with their visits to Walt Disney World with the addition of "good-to-go" days.

Annual Passholders don't need a reservation to enter the theme parks if it's a "good-to-go" day, but blockout days do apply on some dates. The first batch of "good-to-go" days will be added to the admissions calendar starting Jan. 11, 2024 and will be added periodically. They could also be released days or weeks in advance.

"If a Passholder has an upcoming theme park reservation that becomes a good-to-go day, the reservation will be removed and no longer count against their maximum reservation hold, but they will still be able to view their previous reservation in the My Plans section in My Disney Experience," according to Disney.

