Disney Cruise Line cancels all sailings through late July

On Wednesday afternoon, Disney Cruise Line announced that they are suspending all new departures through Monday, July 27, 2020.

They said that guests currently booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a full refund or a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date. Those affected should receive an email from Disney Cruise Line.

Those who booked through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

