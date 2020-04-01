Disney parks donating 100,000 N95 masks amid coronavirus outbreak

article

The parks may be closed, but Disney is still staying busy.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Disney recently announced the donation of much needed medical supplies and protective clothing. This includes a large number of N95 masks.

In a post that appeared on the Disney Parks Blog, the company announced that it was donating 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization. Disney also revealed that it recently donated 100,000 N95 masks to the states of New York, California and Florida.

According to the post, MedShare will distribute the ponchos to hospitals in need. Nurses around the country have reportedly been using ponchos to protect their clothing and prolong the use of PPE.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Charles Redding, MedShare CEO and president, said in the statement. “We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines."

The coronavirus pandemic caused Disney to temporarily close both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, along with other parks around the world. The company has also suspended its cruises.

While the parks are closed until further notice, Fox News recently reported that Disney World and Disneyland are both accepting bookings for after June 1, 2020.

“Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Resort hotels and the Disney Springs area are currently closed and a reopening date has not been released. For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later,” the Disney World website states.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.