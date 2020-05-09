Disney releases ‘Grey Stuff’ recipe

article

Disney invites you to relax, pull up a chair as they proudly present- the ‘Grey Stuff.’

According to the Disney Parks blog, the dish, inspired by “Beauty and the Beast,” is one of the park’s most sought-after recipes.

Disney chefs got together to create this simple version of ‘Grey Stuff’ that can be made at home.

Simple At-Home Grey Stuff Recipe Inspired by the Ultimate “Grey Stuff” at Disney Parks

Makes 12

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

• 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

• 15 chocolate sandwich cookies

• 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

• 3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix

• 12 scalloped sugar cookies

• Edible sugar pearls

Directions:

1. Pour milk into large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened. Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm.

2. Place chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor and pulse until puréed.

3. Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed.

4. Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding. Stir until fully mixed.

5. Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour.

6. Spoon grey stuff into piping bag fitted with desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies. Top with sugar pearls.

Note: This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens. The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version. As a reminder, while preparing this recipe, please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

