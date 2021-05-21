Disney World offering hotel discounts to teachers and first responders this summer

article

Walt Disney World Resort is offering teachers and first responders multiple deals within Disney Springs.

These special offers apply to six Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels and will run through to July 14, according to the shopping district’s hospitality website .

Teachers and first responders will be able to pick between a stay at B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn and Wyndham Garden for a reduced cost.

Depending on the hotel that’s selected, nightly rates can be as low as $79 or as high as $160.

Bus shuttles to Walt Disney World theme parks and a "Passport to Savings" booklet are included with booked stays, which provides eligible guests discounts and promotions from merchants at Disney Springs. The House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, T-REX Café, Rainforest Café, The Polite Pig and STK Orlando are just a few merchants that have coupons available in the booklet.

Meanwhile, teachers and first responders who have a love for golf are welcome to take advantage of advance tee times and other discounts at Walt Disney World’s three golf courses.

The six Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are within walking distance of Disney Springs (formerly known as Downtown Disney), which is an outdoor complex that is dedicated to shopping , dining and entertainment.

According to Disney Springs’ website , there are 100 retail stores, 62 dining locations and 23 attractions within the 120-acre complex. When guests don’t feel like going to Disney’s parks, they can opt to spend the day doing fun activities like making a lightsaber at the Star Wars Trading Post, indulging in massive cookies at Gideon’s Bakehouse or riding the Aerophile – the world’s largest hand-painted helium balloon.

Disney Springs is centrally located and is less than 10 miles away from each Disney theme park. The closest is Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, which is less than a mile from the shopping district. Meanwhile, the farthest is Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is roughly 6.7 miles away by car.

Park Hopper passes are available to guests who want to visit more than one park per day – a perk that was temporarily suspended last summer when Disney first reopened during the coronavirus pandemic. Guests will still need to reserve time for their park visits through the Disney Park Pass system as the pandemic is still a top public health concern.

Teachers and first responders who are interested in staying at Disney this summer have until July 10 to book their "magical family vacation ," according to the Disney Springs hotel website.

The special room rates can only be obtained by preschool, daycare, grade school teachers, college professors and support staff, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, 911 dispatchers, doctors, and nurses.

