Disney World reaches full capacity, according to reservation website

If you're planning a trip to the "Most Magical Place on Earth," then you may want to set your sights on 2022.

Walt Disney World Resort's theme park reservation availability portal shows no open slots for Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 at all four parks.

To enter a park, both a park reservation and a valid ticket or pass for the same park on the same date are required. This applies to annual pass holders as well.

Disney advises all guests to check to see if the desired date and theme park you wish to visit is currently available before purchasing a ticket, annual pass, or vacation package.

"Different types of admission — such as tickets, Annual Passes or packages — may have different reservation date availability," Disney said on its website.

According to the Walt Disney World reservation system online, reservations to visit the parks can be made through January 2024. Disney began requiring reservations when it reopened following the COVID-19 closure of 2020. While the resort has stated it is operating at a limited capacity, Disney has not released specific attendance numbers.

