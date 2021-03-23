Disney World testing facial recognition technology at park entrance

article

Walt Disney World said they are testing facial recognition technology at one of its parks over the next month, allowing guests to enter by just capturing an image of their face.

On the Walt Disney World website, they say that they will test facial recognition technology at the entrance of Magic Kingdom between March 23rd and April 23rd, 2021.

"At Walt Disney World Resort, we're always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our Guests’ experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19," the theme park company wrote. "With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we’re conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology (length of test subject to change)."

The technology will reportedly capture an image of a guest's face and convert it into a unique number, which is then associated with the form of admission being used for park entry.

Participation in this technology test is optional. If you would like to participate, make sure you have valid theme park admission and a reservation to visit Magic Kingdom.

From there, Disney said you will:

Enter the facial recognition technology test lane Remove accessories but keep your face-covering on at all times. Any hats, visors, or sunglasses must be removed. When you enter the facial recognition test zone, stand facing the camera and then position your valid park admission or MagicBand close to the scanner to activate the technology. It will capture an image and convert it into a unique number associated with your valid ticket.

They also ask if you visit Magic Kingdom multiple times during testing, please use the same designated entry points, as it will help them better understand the technology.

Those under 18 can participate with consent and in the presence of a parent or guardian. Images and associated unique numbers captured will be discarded within 30 days of the test. They will also not be shared with third parties.

