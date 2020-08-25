Disney World will continue to have reduced hours in November

article

It doesn’t look like things will be back to normal at Disney World by the holiday season.

The theme park recently released its schedule for the start of November and it appears that the park will continue to run on limited hours. It’s still unclear if annual holiday events at the park will go on or be canceled.

According to the Walt Disney World website, the Magic Kingdom will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m, which is three hours earlier then it closed during the same time period in 2019. Epcot will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Last November, Epcot was open from 9 in the morning until 9 in the evening.

Hollywood Studios is opening one hour later at 10 a.m. and closing two hours earlier at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Animal Kingdom will be closing at 5 p.m., which is three hours earlier than last November.

These hours show a continued trend of reduced hours of operation at Disney World. Starting in September, the park will begin adjusting its hours for the fall season.

Fox Business previously reported that new hours of operation will go into effect starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day weekend. Disney World only recently reopened after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magic Kingdom will close an hour earlier at 6 p.m. while Hollywood Studios is also shaving an hour off the end of its day and will close at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Epcot will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m., and Animal Kingdom will open an hour later at 9 a.m. and close an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

Fox News previously reported that Disney World has canceled its annual Halloween celebration, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom. The theme park has yet to announce whether its annual Christmas celebration will occur this year.

