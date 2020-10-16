Divers recover body of missing swimmer off Westshore

article

After searching for several hours, emergency crews found the body of a missing swimmer in the Westshore area of Old Tampa Bay on Friday.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, it was just before 11 a.m. when several witnesses reported seeing a swimmer yelling in apparent distress in the waters of Culbreath Bayou, about 100 yards off Treasure Drive.

The view from SkyFOX showed TFR's marine unit and divers on the scene, along with the Coast Guard.

Around 3 p.m., a Tampa police spokesperson said divers had found the body of an adult male swimmer.

No other information was immediately available.

That part of the bay is not generally known for swimming; there are no public boat ramps or beaches nearby.

