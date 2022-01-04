Diversity scholarship opens doors to careers in craft brewing

The University of South Florida and the Yuengling Foundation have partnered up to offer a $5,000 scholarship for people of color interested in learning more about the science and art of fermenting and brewing beer, cider, and more.

The co-owner of Green Bench Brewing, Khristopher Johnson, says – as in any industry – diversity is key for innovation and success, and the scholarship is a great place to start.

Johnson is also a founding member of the University of South Florida Brewing Arts Program. He says they started the diversity scholarship program to lift up people of color who may not otherwise have access to education funding, but want to get their feet wet with the science of fermentation.

He says from the standpoint of a successful craft brewery, it’s important to have a staff that’s as diverse as the community it serves.

"We really want the beer industry to reflect what our community looks like around us," he said.

The scholarship will go towards this spring semester which begins February 7. To learn more, visit https://www.stpetersburg.usf.edu/academics/degrees-and-programs/brewing-arts/.