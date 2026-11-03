DJs at the Polls brings live music to Tampa polling places on Election Day

The Brief DJs at the Polls is bringing live musical performances directly to Tampa polling locations throughout Election Day. DJ Devin Walker and DJ Johnny Champagne will perform outside two local sites during morning and afternoon voting windows. The national nonpartisan project uses local artists to celebrate civic participation without endorsing political candidates or parties.



Voters in the Bay Area will hear live music outside their polling places Tuesday as part of a national push to turn casting a ballot into a community party.

Live music at Tampa polls

Local musical artists are performing outside designated voting stations across Tampa on Tuesday as part of the DJs at the Polls initiative.

DJ Devin Walker is scheduled to perform from 7 to 11 a.m. outside Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6.

Courtesy: DJs at the Polls

Later in the day, DJ Johnny Champagne will play music outside the Loretta Ingraham Community Center from 3 to 7 p.m.

Organizers noted that the performances operate strictly on Election Day, meaning live music was not provided at early voting locations.

National nonpartisan voting roots

The backstory:

Anton Moore founded DJs at the Polls in 2009 at 23rd and Snyder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The initiative began with a single polling location before expanding into a nationwide effort in 2024.

The project operates as a fiscally sponsored nonpartisan initiative under the Focus for Democracy Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Organizers hire and train neighborhood DJs who regularly perform at local weddings, reunions and family celebrations to play outside precincts.

Fostering community voting connections

Why you should care:

The organization focuses on bringing familiar neighborhood sounds to civic spaces while avoiding any political platform.

The DJs are members of the communities where they play and do not endorse candidates, back political parties or tell residents how to vote.

Further program and site details are accessible online here.