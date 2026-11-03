Highlands, Hardee County schools closed Tuesday due to flooding

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The Brief Florida school closures hit Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties as heavy rainfall and severe road flooding continue. Flooded roadways and neighborhood power outages prompted officials to halt classes and cancel after-school events. Deputies in DeSoto County warn that floodwaters could keep rising even after the rain stops.



Schools in Highlands and Hardee counties will be closed Tuesday as heavy rainfall and flooding affect parts of Central Florida.

Florida school closures

The backstory:

The School Board of Highlands County announced that all schools will be closed Tuesday because heavy rainfall has made several roads and bridges impassable, while multiple neighborhoods are experiencing power outages.

The closure also includes classes held at South Florida State College and Highlands Virtual School, the district said.

District teams will assess bus routes Tuesday to determine whether roads are safe for transportation to resume. School officials also are coordinating with Highlands County Emergency Management and local authorities.

The district said it will share additional updates with families through text messages, its Facebook page, app and website.

Hardee County schools also will be closed Tuesday, according to the Hardee County School District. The district said schools are expected to resume normal operations Wednesday, unless families are notified otherwise.

DeSoto County announced on Monday that public schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of major flooding on roads throughout the county, according to the DeSoto County School District.

PREVIOUS: DeSoto County closes public schools for two days due to road flooding

The closure applies to all schools and district offices. All after-school activities, athletics and extracurricular events scheduled for both days also have been canceled, according to the DeSoto County School District.

Storm impact

Dig deeper:

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported flooding in several areas, including NE Washington and NE Turner, Highway 17 and NE Turner, the southbound lane near the Brownsville Dollar General and Jerry's RV Park.

Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Although rainfall had stopped, flooding could continue to rise, the sheriff's office said. Deputies are advising residents not to drive through flooded roads.

Next steps for reopening

What's next:

The DeSoto County School District said it expects to make a decision Wednesday about whether schools will reopen Thursday.