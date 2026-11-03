Bay Area rain chances set to decrease as drier air moves in next week
TAMPA, Fla. - After several days of heavy rain, the Bay Area is expected to see rain chances gradually decrease over the next few days, with drier air arriving early next week.
Shifting weather pattern brings Bay Area rain relief
The backstory:
A cold front moving through this weekend will help usher in the drier conditions, bringing some relief after a waterlogged stretch across the region.
Rain chances are expected to trend downward over the next several days as the weather pattern begins to change.
The weekend front will help push drier air into the area, setting up a less humid and generally drier start to next week.
Off-coast storm poses no local risk
Dig deeper:
Although the Atlantic hurricane season is still ongoing, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of interest off the East Coast of the United States.
Even if the disturbance develops into a tropical system, it is expected to move out to sea. It is not currently expected to pose a threat to the Bay Area.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg from the National Hurricane Center and regional weather forecasts detailing Florida's incoming front and decreasing rain trends.