Bay Area rain chances set to decrease as drier air moves in next week

The Brief Bay Area rain chances will steadily decline over the next few days following days of torrential downpours. A weekend cold front will sweep across Florida, ushering in drier conditions and lower humidity by early next week. Forecasters are tracking an offshore tropical disturbance near the East Coast that is expected to curve out to sea.



After several days of heavy rain, the Bay Area is expected to see rain chances gradually decrease over the next few days, with drier air arriving early next week.

Shifting weather pattern brings Bay Area rain relief

The backstory:

A cold front moving through this weekend will help usher in the drier conditions, bringing some relief after a waterlogged stretch across the region.

Rain chances are expected to trend downward over the next several days as the weather pattern begins to change.

The weekend front will help push drier air into the area, setting up a less humid and generally drier start to next week.

Off-coast storm poses no local risk

Dig deeper:

Although the Atlantic hurricane season is still ongoing, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of interest off the East Coast of the United States.

Even if the disturbance develops into a tropical system, it is expected to move out to sea. It is not currently expected to pose a threat to the Bay Area.