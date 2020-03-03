Doctors: COVID-19 can be managed from home in many cases

article

Now that the COVID-19 coronavirus has appeared in Florida, doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital want the public to be informed.

"It's a very fluid situation. It’s one no one expected we’d been in a week ago," said Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder.

They say hygiene, washing hands, and stopping hand-to-eye, hand-to-nose and hand-to-mouth contact can help prevent the spread.

"COVID-19 truly is a virus, not much different than a flu or influenza and it’s supportive care. There’s not a specific treatment," said Dr. Jack Rodman.

Dr. Rodman, the vice president and chief medical officer with First Physicians Group, said care should begin at home.

"We want to put the word out that this can be managed from home,” he continued. “We want to screen for those that need this high-level of care, but ultimately it’s something where you can stay at home.”

Doctors said the disease lasts three to five days in a majority of cases.

"If it’s at home, it’s giving them tools, of which supportive care is managing the fever, staying hydrated, nutritional status. That is the basics," said Dr. Rodman.

Patients showing signs and symptoms should call their doctor or the county health department instead of going into the office. That would lessen the possibility of spreading the virus.

It also gives doctors the chance to determine the best course of action.

If symptoms get worse, hospitalization would be required.

"If there is worsening in respiratory status, shortness of breath, those seem to be the more tell-tale signs that something may be getting worse, falling into the 5% population. We want to know that and then get them to the appropriate care here," Rodman said.

Another piece of advice during this time of uncertainty is to remain calm.

"The anxiety and the panic we need to sort of overcome, and that’s the goal," added Dr. Rodman.

CALL: Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a hotline set up to answer any questions: 941-917-8799.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

