Sarasota Memorial Hospital: 12 patients in isolation, awaiting COVID-19 test results

Doctors and staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are playing a waiting game. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Fiorica said 12 patients have been isolated while they await test results for the COVID-19 coronavirus from a lab in Tampa.

Hospital administrators say current CDC guidelines forced them to first test for -- and rule out -- a list of other diseases, including strands of influenza, before testing the patients for the novel coronavirus.

Before being tested, the patients were already hospitalized with unspecified respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Fiorica pointed out the hospital has not had a positive COVID-19 test to date. They hope it stays that way, but until then, extra precautions consume more resources at the facility.

"That is a pure bottleneck, not having that test, to be able to rule that patient out, to move them from the negative pressure room so as to allocate the resources in a different manner," said Dr. Joseph Seaman.

Sarasota Memorial said they'd like to test additional patients, including some who do not meet the CDC's current criteria for testing. Administrators said making the test readily available is the only way to contain and identify this coronavirus quickly and act accordingly.

"We'd like to do more. We’d like to do this quicker and faster and push this process along," said CEO David Verinder.

Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-FL 16th District) agreed.

"The bottom line, we’ve got a million people alone in the Sarasota-Manatee area, especially taking into account all the visitors. We need to have quicker, more capability locally," he said.

Buchanan hopes his plea will catch the attention of lawmakers. He wants more funds to be allocated to allow testing in Sarasota County.

"We need quicker, more reliable testing and it needs to get done here. Tampa is good for Tampa -- I used to live in Tampa -- but we need quicker turnaround," he added.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a hotline set up to answer any questions: 941-917-8799.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website