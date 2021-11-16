Doctors hopeful vaccines will ward off post-holiday spike in COVID-19

The holidays will be different this year, in large part due to the current state of public health, compared to 2020 before COVID-19 vaccines were available to everyone in the US.

Thanksgiving is about a week away and families are making their final plans. But before everyone gathers around, Tampa Bay doctors are sharing some tips to stay safe.

"For a lot of people, it's going to be different because they're vaccinated. If they're vaccinated, they can really get almost back to normal," said Dr. Doug Ross, the chief medical officer of AdventHealth Tampa. "It's going to be a lot better than last year, for sure."

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Faucci has given the thumbs-up for families to gather for the upcoming holidays if all eligible members have received the COVID-19 vaccine. But there are other ways to keep everyone around the table safe this year.

"So if we've got a large group of people, the holidays usually are synonymous with food, right? And eating, so you're not going to be wearing a mask. So if it is beautiful like it has been of late, utilize the outdoor space, which decreases everybody's risk. So that helps a lot," said Dr. Joseph Perno, the chief medical officer at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Along with going outside, doctors recommend social distancing for the unvaccinated.

Last year, many people got tested for COVID before seeing family and friends. This year, Dr. Ross said testing matters more if you didn’t get the shot.

"If everyone is immunized, you know that everyone is immunized, it's really less of a concern. If there are people who are not going to be immunized. It's not a bad idea to be tested," said Ross. "Be careful with anyone who's not fully immunized, whether it's people who have gotten the immunization, but yet are immunocompromised or young children, etc. You have to worry about a little bit."

Since more people will be traveling, hospitals are prepared for any post-holiday surges. Public health professor Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health said it likely won’t be as bad.

"We might see a spike or two between now and the middle of January, which we can expect. But vaccinations have helped an awful lot," said Wolfson.

But as we count down to family time, health experts said we can’t forget caution.

"It’s up to each one of us to exercise common sense and just watch what's happening. If we don't feel well, get tested and if you test positive, protect yourself and protect others," said Wolfson.

Doctors said people who can get the booster should definitely get the dose, and they recommend parents vaccinate their children so they are protected by the end of the year.