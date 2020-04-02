Dog delivers wine during coronavirus pandemic

article

With social distancing rules keeping many businesses closed, one winery in Maryland has found a unique way to deliver curbside wine with a smile.

Stone House Winery is using a 75-pound Brindle boxer named ‘Soda Pup’ to deliver spirits to customers.

When an order is ready to be delivered, the owners place a backpack on ‘Soda Pup’ and pack the wine in the backpack pockets.

‘Soda Pup’ walks out of the winery to the waiting customer outside.

The winery figured this was one of the best ways to continue serving customers while practicing social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Winery owners said they have had people call and order wine specifically asking to have it delivered by ‘Soda Pup.’

