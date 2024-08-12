Dog dies after Haines City home set ablaze by lightning strike

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Haines City home was decimated by a fire caused by a lightning strike on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to Haines City authorities, the fire department responded to a fire that occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Cattle Ranch Road.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with a severe blaze that had burned a hole through the roof and produced flames stretching 30 feet into the sky.

Fire crews brought the fire under control within an hour, but unfortunately, the homeowners lost their dog in the blaze.

There were no reported injuries among the homeowners. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the cause of the fire was indeed a lightning strike.