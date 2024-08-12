Woman stabbed to death in Brandon: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, on Monday at around 4:40 a.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call saying a 64-year-old woman had suffered a stab wound. Deputies arrived on the scene, and she was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts ache for the loss of this victim, and our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working tirelessly to find the suspect responsible for this tragic loss. Rest assured, we won't rest until we bring justice to the victim and her family."

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the crime to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.