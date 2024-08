Firefighters responded to a house fire tonight just before 9pm on Boyette Creek Boulevard in Riverview.

When the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene, the home was showing smoke and flames at the back of the house.

Authorities say it took 19 minutes to extinguish the fire.

While there were no human injuries, one dog died at the scene despite rescue efforts by fire crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.