Dog left in hot U-Haul truck for an hour while owners went to Florida beach, police say: 'So thirsty'

A dog was left inside a hot U-Haul truck for nearly an hour while its owners went to the beach, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

Someone reported the dog inside the truck to police, and officers were able to safely remove the pup. It was transported to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society.

The police department shared bodycam footage of the dog inside the truck that shows officers giving it water from a plastic bottle.

"This thing is so thirsty," one officer said.

"She's pretty sweet," said another.

A dog was safely removed from a U-Haul after its owners went to the beach, according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department. The dog was inside the truck for nearly an hour. (Photo: New Smyrna Beach Police Department)

The dog was inside the truck with the windows cracked slightly, but with no water, police said.

"The temperature outside at the time was 86 degrees with no cloud cover, meaning the temperature inside the vehicle was likely 100 degrees or more," according to the police department.

The dog's two owners were not identified by name, but police said charging affidavits were sent to the State Attorney's Office. It remains unclear at this time what they will be charged with.

"Never leave an animal or a child alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period. It could be deadly. Thank you to the vigilant person who noticed the dog in the car and reported it so we could help," the police department said.