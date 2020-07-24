Dog living near Mexican beach adopted after befriending couple living in their RV

A couple living in their home on wheels decided to stay in Isla Aguada, Mexico. It was a choice that would change their lives – and the life of one lucky pup – forever.

Even before the pandemic, Katelyn and Howard Newstate both worked remotely and thought it would be fun to take their life on the road.

They were in Mexico when the coronavirus began to spread, so they decided to put down some temporary roots.

While they were there, a little stray dog ran down the beach and started to play. For the next few days, the thin white dog with little black spots kept coming back and she befriended Katelyn and Howard’s two pups.

Before they knew it, they had started calling the dog Scout and were seeing her every day.

Scout had fleas and ticks and looked malnourished, so Katelyn said she and Howard decided to call a nearby vet, just for a checkup.

As time went on, the Newstates said they became attached to Scout, so they tried putting her on a leash, just to see how she would do.

When they put on the collar, Scout took off down the beach. Katelyn and Howard followed – and that’s when they found out Scout already had a family.

Katelyn said she explained to the family they had been feeding Scout and had fallen for the little stray beach dog.

The Newstates said they were ready to tell Scout goodbye. They offered to help the family feed and care for Scout.

Then the family made a difficult choice. They told the Newstates to take Scout because they wanted her to have a better life.

After some training on a leash and getting acclimated to being on a 200-square-foot RV, Scout is loving life with her new family.

The Newstates are back in the states, but say they plan to go back to Mexico soon.

Follow their adventures at newstatenomads.com.