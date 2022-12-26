Dog turns on hairdryer, sets house on fire in England

article

A dog in England is believed to have caused a house fire after accidentally turning on a hairdryer, according to fire officials.

A woman returned home on Christmas Eve to find her home in Hockley, Essex, filled with smoke, the Essex Fire Service said in a press release.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a bedroom and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The dog was unharmed by the fire and was sitting outside the front door when the woman arrived home.

The fire service said the dog may have jumped on a bed and inadvertently turned on a hairdryer that the woman left on the bed plugged in.

(Essex Fire Service)

The hairdryer is then believed to have started a fire on the bedding before spreading to the mattress.

"Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them," Watch Manager Gary Shinn said in the press release.

"The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind," Shinn continued.

The woman and the dog were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the release.

