Pinellas County hiring lifeguards ahead of busy beach season amid statewide shortage

As beach season approaches, Pinellas County is racing to fill lifeguard towers at some of its popular waterfronts — Fort De Soto and Sand Key. Despite a nationwide shortage, local officials are hoping competitive pay and the promise of public safety will draw in new recruits before the spring rush.

Big picture view:

At Sand Key, the sign Friday evening read "No Lifeguard on Duty."

For parents like Pauly Hutchison, that means staying extra vigilant. While his daughters are experienced Florida swimmers, he doesn’t let them near the water without life jackets.

"It just takes half a second, and then your life is over," Hutchison said. "Even though they can swim, they’ve gotta keep the vest, because the current will take them down that way."

The shortage isn't just a local issue. Since the pandemic, Florida and the rest of the country have struggled to find enough qualified applicants to staff beaches and pools.

Why you should care:

Nathalie Martin, the founder of the Swim Global Project and a veteran lifeguard of 30 years, said the impact of these vacancies is measurable. According to Martin, there are roughly 10,000 lifeguard positions that need to be filled annually across the country.

"We estimate that some municipalities are looking at between 5 and 10% of their roles that cannot be filled," Martin explained. "The statistics of drowning deaths that happen in lifeguarded areas is only about 1%."

Beyond the safety statistics, Martin emphasized that the job is a rewarding way to serve the community while staying active.

What you can do:

The county is actively recruiting now to ensure towers are manned ahead of the busy Spring Break season. Applicants do not need prior certification to apply, as the county provides the required training.

Interested candidates can find more information on how to apply and the requirements for the physical swim test.