‘Pray for Laine’: South Tampa mother details 5-year-old’s journey with life-threatening condition

A little girl whose fight for her life captured the hearts of her entire South Tampa community is on the road to recovery.

Laine Nipper, 5, is continuing her healing journey months after being hospitalized with severe encephalitis, a life-threatening brain inflammation caused by a rare autoimmune condition known as MOGAD.

For the first time since her medical crisis began last September, her mother, Danielle Nipper, is speaking publicly about the ordeal and the progress her daughter is making.

"She just has such a light about her," Danielle told FOX 13 on Friday. "She lights up and recognizes you when you walk in the door. She tracks our voices and looks for us, and so she’s come a long way."

The backstory:

Laine first began complaining of a severe headache in September. After several days, her parents, Danielle and Doug Nipper, sensed something was seriously wrong and rushed her to the emergency room.

"I call it divine intervention," Danielle said, adding Laine’s condition worsened shortly after arriving at the hospital. "She had three seizures in front of the doctors there."

Doctors diagnosed her with severe encephalitis triggered by MOGAD, a rare autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system. Laine was placed in a coma and underwent emergency surgery.

Dig deeper:

The emotional toll was overwhelming for the family, and Danielle said they are still navigating the uncertainty that comes with a traumatic brain injury.

"Doug and I are taking it day by day, and sometimes it feels like hour by hour. There really is no timeframe with a brain injury like this," she said.

Laine is now receiving specialized treatment at a hospital in Atlanta. Her mother said the recovery process feels like starting over.

"It’s like Laine is a baby again, and she’s just relearning everything, and it’s like, we’re doing those milestones all over again," Danielle said.

Local perspective:

Laine’s fight sparked a powerful show of support across South Tampa. Hundreds of "Pray for Laine" signs appeared in front yards throughout the community as neighbors rallied around the family.

In November, a local artist painted a small protective helmet for Laine to help shield her healing head, another symbol of the community’s love.

Danielle said that constant support has helped sustain them during the darkest moments.

"Feeling like at any minute of the day somebody is praying for my child or praying for me," she said, "it’s carrying us through this time right now."

Now, as her personality slowly returns, her family is holding tightly to hope and to their faith.

"She’s got an incredible smile and sense of humor and just the sweetest girl," Danielle said. "It feels like a miracle, and we’re so grateful that she’s making steps forward in her recovery."

What's next:

Laine’s family said recovery could take years, but they remain focused on each small step forward.

"Pray for Laine" signs are still available at Tampa Bay Little League, and supporters can follow her progress through her CaringBridge page.