Florida bill could allow armed volunteers at houses of worship

The Brief Senate Bill 52 would allow churches and other places of worship to use armed volunteers instead of licensed security guards. Supporters say it could lower security costs, as concerns grow about gun violence at houses of worship. This bill now heads to the Florida House, then if it passes there, it heads to the governor's desk.



A bill that unanimously passed through the Florida Senate last week could change how churches, temples and mosques handle security.

This proposal comes as concerns grow about gun violence at places of worship across the country.

What we know:

If approved by the House, Senate Bill 52 would allow churches to use armed volunteers instead of hiring licensed security guards. Supporters say it’s aimed at cutting costs while keeping people safe in places of worship.

Elvis Piggott is the pastor at Triumph Church of Tampa and says security threats are a sad reality.

"Some of these things you would have never thought in a million years would happen inside of the place of worship," he said.

The backstory:

Piggott was arrested in October 2025, after pulling out a gun during a dispute after a Tampa City Council election forum. He later said he acted in self-defense during the confrontation.

These days, the pastor says keeping his congregation safe comes at a cost.

"It can get very costly," Piggot said. "Just for myself at an event could be roughly $900 to $1,000 for two hours."

What they're saying:

State Sen. Don Gaetz, a Republican from Niceville, sponsored this measure. The bill would exempt certain church security volunteers from state licensing requirements.

"It’s now common for synagogues, churches, and mosques to have armed security," he said. "Often using paid professional licensed security personnel."

Why you should care:

Aaron Chappell co-founded Vulture Training Group, a company that provides security guard certification and training. He warns that churches and other places of worship are often targets for active shooters.

"Unfortunately, when a lot of people are congregated closely together, that’s a high value target for bad guys," Chappell said.

With threats against religious groups at an all-time high, Chappell says response times can be critical.

"Do you want somebody who is five or six minutes away?" he said. "Or somebody who’s on scene when something happens."

What's next:

This bill now heads to the Florida House for a full floor vote. If lawmakers approve it and Governor Ron DeSantis signs it, these changes would take effect in July.