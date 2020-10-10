Dogs in need of homes flown to California to escape Hurricane Delta

San Diego animal care agencies worked together to evacuate more than 100 dogs from Louisiana on Thursday, October 8, before "Hurricane Delta made landfall.

This footage shows San Diego County Animal Services receiving a number of the dogs ahead of the storm. The San Diego Humane Society told Storyful they helped to evacuate and care for 61 pups. The animals were flown aboard a plane operated by Wings of Rescue, a nationwide nonprofit pet welfare group.

“Once cleared and assessed, the dogs will be made available for adoption,” San Diego County wrote on Twitter.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Delta made landfall at 6:00 pm CDT on October 9. “Damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge continue over portions of southern Louisiana,” it said.