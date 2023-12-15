Dolly Parton expands her dinner show restaurant concept to Florida
Dolly Parton is bringing her Pirate's Voyage Dinner and Show restaurant to Florida.
The 60,000-square-foot indoor theater will have more than 1,000 seats and offer a "four-course pirates feast" beginning in 2025.
This will be the third Pirates' Voyage Dinner and Show – two have already been opened in Myrtle Beach, SC and Pigeon Forge, TN.
The popular dinner show concept will open in the Florida panhandle at Park Pier in Panama City Beach.
"Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself. I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January," said Parton.
Guests will enjoy a dinner and show where Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle on deck, in the water of a 15-foot deep lagoon and in the "sky."
The Tennessee pirate's feast includes:
- Buccaneer Biscuit
- Voyager Creamy Vegetable Soup
- Cracklin’ Pan-Fried Chicken
- Swashbucklin' Sugar-Cured Ham
- Cob-O' Buttery Corn
- Pirate Herb-Basted Potato
- Walk the Plank Specialty Dessert
While the Myrtle Beach feasts include:
- Voyager Creamy Vegetable Soup
- Buccaneer Bread
- Half O’ Roasted Cackler (Chicken)
- Swashbucklin’ Sugar-Cured Ham
- Cob O’ Buttery Corn
- Herb-Basted Potato Wedge
- Apple O’ Me Eye Pie
The venue also offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free feasts.
An exact opening day has not yet been announced.