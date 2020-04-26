Dolphin’s spotted swimming close to Turkish shore amid coronavirus pandemic

Several dolphins spotted swimming very close to shore in Istanbul's Bosporus strait following reduced marine traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dolphins have had to contend with less traffic on the waterways because of the coronavirus lockdown.

On Friday, Istanbul was on the third day of a four-day lockdown.

Because of stay-at-home orders, more people are noticing animals and marine life in places where they're not usually seen.

In Chile, a puma was seen roaming in the streets of the capital city of Santiago, in the U.K., a group of goats took over a town in Wales and coyotes were seen in the U.S. strolling along downtown Chicago's Michigan Avenue.