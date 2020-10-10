Dolphins Winter and Hope celebrate birthdays at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Winter, Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s most famous dolphin and star of the Dolphin Tale movies celebrated her 15th birthday Saturday.

When Winter was two-months-old, she rescued from the Mosquito Lagoon on Florida’s east coast after she became entangled in a crab trap line. The crab trap cut circulation to her tail flukes. This caused her tail to deteriorate and she eventually lost it.

Instead of swimming up and down like most dolphins, Winter would swim side to side, which could cause a spinal curvature down the road that could be incapacitating. But, Winter received a prosthetic tail to help her swim and receives multiple forms of physical therapy.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter adapted to her new physical form and has made a complete recovery.

Five years and one day after Winter’s rescue, a fisherman found a dolphin calf in the Indian River Lagoon, which is near the location Winter was found, attempting to nurse from her deceased mother. The dolphin was taken to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. They named the dolphin Hope and she went on to star in Dolphin Tale 2.

While nobody knows Winter’s true birthday, the team at CMA estimates it to be October 10, 2005. They believe Hope’s birthday is around Oct. 11, 2010 and team will celebrate her 10th birthday on Sunday.

