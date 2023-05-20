Domestic violence incident in Riverview resolved peacefully

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic violence-related incident that occurred in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:05 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man and woman fighting at the Windsor Club Apartments.

Upon arriving at the scene, HCSO learned that the woman in the apartment was being held against her will by Makayo Mackey.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were then called to the apartment building.

After speaking with negotiators, Mackey allowed the woman to leave at around 3 p.m., according to a police report.

About an hour later, Mackey surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody without incident.



